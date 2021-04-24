UFC 261 live blog: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 results, highlights and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Saturday's UFC 261 features three title fights including a rematch for the welterweight title between champion Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA, 8 KOs) and Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 16 KOs) in the main event.
Zhang Weili will put her strawweight title on the line in the co-main event against former champion Rose Namajunas and flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her belt vs. former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. UFC 261 is only the second card in UFC history to feature two women's championship bouts.
[New ESPN+ members can bundle UFC 261 with one year of ESPN+ for $89.98]
The fight card, hosted at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, will be the first UFC event since the pandemic began to host a full capacity crowd.
Follow our live blog below to stay updated on all the latest news and highlights from the highly anticipated event.
UFC 261 live blog
UFC 261 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal, welterweight title
Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas, strawweight title
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweight title
Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall, middleweight
Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, light heavyweight
UFC 261 prelims (Live now on ESPN)
Randy Brown def. Alex Oliveira via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:50 of R1:
HE ONLY NEEDED ONE ARM 😤 @TouchNgo_
Stream #UFC261 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/11j8ptNbRf pic.twitter.com/azQV4WvYwo
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021
Dwight Grant def. Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook) at 4:55 of R1:
THERE'S THE TAP!
🎰 @BrendanAllenMMA secures the RD 1 sub!
[ #UFC261 on @ESPN & #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/bGxypI5AOF
— UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021
Pat Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)
UFC 261 early prelims full results
Danaa Batgerel def. Kevin Natividad via TKO (punches) at 0:50 of R1:
Danaa Batgerel's left hook is nasty 🤢
Stream #UFC261 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/11j8ptNbRf pic.twitter.com/3c1AzpJrfi
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2021
Kazula Vargas def. Rongzhu via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-26)
Jeffrey Molina def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)
Ariane Carnelossi def. Na Liang via TKO (punches) at 1:28 of R2:
Ariane Carnelossi gets the night started with a TKO finish 😤
Stream #UFC261 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/11j8ptNbRf pic.twitter.com/Q6uRgBkUR1
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2021
More from Yahoo Sports: