UFC 261 live blog: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 results, highlights and more

Saturday's UFC 261 features three title fights including a rematch for the welterweight title between champion Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA, 8 KOs) and Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 16 KOs) in the main event.

Zhang Weili will put her strawweight title on the line in the co-main event against former champion Rose Namajunas and flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her belt vs. former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. UFC 261 is only the second card in UFC history to feature two women's championship bouts.

The fight card, hosted at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, will be the first UFC event since the pandemic began to host a full capacity crowd.

UFC 261 live blog

UFC 261 main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal, welterweight title

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas, strawweight title

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweight title

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall, middleweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, light heavyweight

UFC 261 prelims (Live now on ESPN)

Randy Brown def. Alex Oliveira via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:50 of R1:

Dwight Grant def. Stefan Sekulic via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Brendan Allen def. Karl Roberson via submission (heel hook) at 4:55 of R1:

Pat Sabatini def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

UFC 261 early prelims full results

Danaa Batgerel def. Kevin Natividad via TKO (punches) at 0:50 of R1:

Kazula Vargas def. Rongzhu via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-26)

Jeffrey Molina def. Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Na Liang via TKO (punches) at 1:28 of R2:

