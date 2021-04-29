UFC 261 ‘Fight Motion’: Kamaru Usman blasts Jorge Masvidal with blistering right hand

Kamaru Usman put an emphatic end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal.

Usman (19-1 MMA, 14-0 UFC) retained his UFC welterweight title against Masvidal (35-14 MMA, 12-7 UFC) in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 261 event in Florida, by becoming the first man to stop “Gamebred” in the octagon.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” reiterated that he didn’t get his fix after defeating Masvidal via unanimous decision in their first outing at UFC 251 in July and left absolutely no doubt – if there was any – why he’s the No. 1 welterweight in the sport.

Usman’s jab was on point early, and he was able to take Masvidal down on multiple occasions. But the big surprise came in the beginning of Round 2, when Usman threw a massive lunging right, which hit Masvidal right on the button and knocked him out cold.

You can watch it all unfold in super slow-motion in the UFC 261 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are highlights from Rose Namajunas’ championship-winning head-kick knockout of Zhang Weili, Valentina Shevchenko’s dominant finish of Jessica Andrade, the damage Anthony Smith inflicted on Jimmy Crute’s leg, and finishes from the preliminary card, courtesy of Danaa Batgerel, Brendan Allen and Randy Brown.

