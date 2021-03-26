UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
UFC 260 weigh-in face-off Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou
UFC 260 weigh-in face-off Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official.

UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque.

UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

  • Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)

  • Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)

  • Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)

  • Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)

  • Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5)

UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes)

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*

  • Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)

  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

  • Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146)

UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

  • Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5)

*Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

