UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou folds Stipe Miocic unconscious to win heavyweight title

Nolan King
·2 min read
More than three years after his initial attempt to earn gold, Francis Ngannou became UFC champion.

At UFC 260 on Saturday, Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) knocked out Stipe Miocic 52 seconds into the second round.

The heavyweight title bout was the UFC 260 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The heavyweights first met at UFC 220 in January 2018. In that fight, Miocic beat Ngannou with a unanimous decision with 50-44 scores on all three judges’ cards. Ngannou struggled to stop takedowns in that fight – but not Saturday.

Early in Round 1, Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) shot for a takedown. Ngannou didn’t end up on his back, but instead reversed Miocic and landed some big punches. Miocic ate everything Ngannou threw and remained calm, but struggled to muster up much offense outside of a few low calf kicks.

Miocic opened Round 2 with more striking, and Ngannou made him pay. He dropped Miocic in the opening seconds. Miocic recovered and got to his feet, but was met by an Ngannou uppercut.

As Ngannou charged forward, Miocic countered and connected. The blow put Ngannou on his back foot. Miocic recognized it and moved in, but Ngannou returned with a fight-ending punch that folded Miocic with his left foot awkwardly twisted underneath him. As Miocic springboarded with his leg unfolded out from under him, he was met by a diving hammer-fist from Ngannou.

With the win, Ngannou made his second career UFC title challenge his first successful one. In victory, Ngannou extended his winning streak to five after wins over Curtis Blaydes, former champs Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Those first four came in the first round in an average of about 40 seconds each.

With the loss, Miocic dropped the UFC heavyweight title for the second time in his career and had his two-fight winning streak snapped. Miocic has only lost to Ngannou, Cormier, Dos Santos and Stefan Struve during his 18-fight UFC tenure.

Up-to-the-minute UFC 260 results include:

  • Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 0:52 – to win heavyweight title

  • Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:56

  • Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeida via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 3:52

  • Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

  • Jamie Mullarkey def. Khama Worthy via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:46

  • Alonzo Menifield def. Fabio Cherant via submission (Von Flue choke) – Round 1, 1:11

  • Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Modestas Bukauskas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

  • Omar Morales def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Marc-Andre Barriault def. Abu Azaitar via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:56

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

    Vicente Luque submitted former champion Tyron Woodley in the first round of their co-main event bout at UFC 260.

    Jon Jones is above Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic on Francis Ngannou's list of next opponents.

    Go behind the scenes of UFC 260 as heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, and others on the card prepare during fight week.

    Stipe Miocic was the baddest man on the planet heading into Saturday night's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. Now that the UFC 260 results are in, there is a new baddest man on the planet. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou lands brutal KO Francis Ngannou showed massive improvement in his skill and his approach in taking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. It was evident from the opening bell that Ngannou wasn't going to let himself lose by running out of gas. Ngannou, fighting more patiently than ever, landed a huge punch in the first couple minutes of the fight, but Miocic ate it. Miocic then went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it and pummeled Miocic with some heavy punches before they returned to the center of the Octagon. Ngannou cracked Miocic with a kick to the head. Having landed several big shots early, but not putting Miocic away, Ngannou fought smartly for the remainder of the round, measuring his effort and not jettisoning all of his fuel in the early moments of the fight. Miocic appeared off kilter, being cautious to avoid Ngannou's power. Ngannou's patience in the first round paid off in the second. He again started with a measured approach, but quickly caught Miocic with a stiff left cross that sent him reeling. Ngannou chased him, unloading with numerous punches, but didn't burn himself out. Miocic tried to fire back, but Ngannou caught him with a short left hook that sent Miocic falling backwards over folded legs. And just like, Francis Ngannou, who literally fought his way through the wilds to make it from his home country of Cameroon to Europe, is the new UFC heavyweight champion of the world. "It feels so amazing. I'm working to the greatness," Ngannou said in recounting coming from a background of challenges, of people doubting him, and a promise he made to himself to become something great. "There is a huge feeling of satisfaction." UFC 260 results: Vicente Luque upsets Tyron Woodley, calls out Nate Diaz Coming off of successive losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, and Colby Covington, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley needed a win against Vicente Luque at UFC 260. He didn't get it. Woodley started fast, rushing across the cage, but Luque defended well. Woodley then switched to his old approach of ripping right hands, trying to rip Luque's head off. He connected, staggering Luque, and kept after him. But just when it seemed that Woodley might score the huge knockout that he'd been looking for, Luque cracked him with a right hand, sending Woodley to the canvas. Returning to his feet, Woodley tried to throw bombs, but his legs were made of rubber. Luque kept after him, connecting with numerous shots, sending Woodley down again. This time Luque shifted gears and went for a submission, eventually forcing Woodley to tap out to a D'arce choke. It was a huge win for Luque, who not only defeated a former UFC welterweight champion, but also propelled himself into the upper echelon of the division. "He took a little of my balance away with the overhand right, but man, I have a hard chin," said Luque before zeroing in on his next opponent. "I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz. I called him out in the past and he didn't respond. I think Nate is the perfect fight, let's go." UFC 260 results: Sean O'Malley finishes with a sugar-sweet knockout "Suger" Sean O'Malley got some of his sweetness back with an important victory over Thomas Almeida on Saturday night. Coming off of the first loss of his career, O'Malley wanted to get back on track and erase memories of his loss to Marlon "Chito" Vera. O'Malley started catching fire in the first couple minutes of the fight, landing a spinning back kick to the midsection and following with a straight punch to the chin. A short time later, O'Malley kicked Almeida and dropped him to the canvas with a right hand. He started to walk off, but the referee didn't stop the fight. Almeida got up. O'Malley caught him with another kick, but the Brazilian marched through it. He fought back, eating another head kick toward the end of the round, but his chin held. O'Malley lit him up with punches as round two go underway. Almeida had a difficult time bridging O'Malley's range, but found some success with low kicks. All the while, O'Malley continued to attack with front kicks to the body and stinging jabs. O'Malley opened the final frame with a brutal low kick that nearly took Almeida's legs out from under him, but he almost made the same mistake in the final round as he did in the first. As the round wore on, O'Malley landed a short left hand that sent Almeida to the canvas. O'Malley started to walk off again, but Almeida rolled to his back, the referee again maintaining his distance. This time, O'Malley quickly realized the fight wasn't being stopped, stepped over Almeida, and dropped a bomb of a right hand to close the fight with a knockout. "That dude is legit. He's a tough dude," O'Malley said when questioned about missing out on the finish in the first round. "I only get 15 minutes to perform, maybe a couple times a year. When I get in there, I gotta do something sweet." UFC 260 results: Miranda Maverick outworks Gillian Robertson Miranda Maverick scored her fifth consecutive victory, her second in the Octagon, by routing Gillian Robertson. The fight started slowly, but Maverick began to hit her stride, scoring a huge takedown toward the end of the first round. Maverick seemed to continue the momentum as the second frame got underway, but Robertson took the fight to the canvas, dominating on the ground for the majority of the round. Maverick escaped to her feet in the final minute of the frame and landed several heavy shots trying to nullify Robertson's ground work. In the final round, Maverick stormed Robertson, dominating on the feet and taking her to the canvas. Maverick ground and pounded Robertson while on the canvas, never allowing her a chance to mount any offense as the fight went to the final horn. When the scorecards were read, Maverick took a unanimous decision with two of the three judges awarding her all three rounds. One judge scored the bout in her favor 29-28. UFC 260 results: Jamie Mullarkey drops Khama Worthy The UFC 260 pay-per-view opened with a bang thanks to Australia's Jamie Mullarkey. Just as the bout was getting underway, Mullarkey stepped in and feinted with a right hand. Worthy bit on the fake and Mullarkey cracked him with a left hook that sent him face first onto the canvas. Mullarkey immediately dropped down to land a few more blows, but the referee was already waving it off as a knockout at the 46-second mark of the first round. UFC 260 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Francis Ngannou def Stipe Miocic by KO (punch) at 0:52, R2Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque def Tyron Woodley by submission (D'arce choke) 3:56, R1Bantamweight Bout: Sean O'Malley def Thomas Almeida by KO (punch) at 3:52, R3Women's Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def Gillian Robertson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey def Khama Worthy by KO (punches) 0:46, R1 UFC 260 Prelims Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield def Fabio Cherant by submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:11, R1Welterweight Bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov def Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Light Heavyweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def Modestas Bukauskas by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Omar Morales def Shane Young by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) UFC 260 Early Prelim Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault def Abu Azaitar by TKO (punches) at 4:56, R3

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 post-fight bonus awards at UFC 260 – including one to a new champion.

    On Saturday, no. 10 ranked welterweight Vicente Luque approaches arguably the biggest fight of his career. He takes his first pay-per-view co-main event spot against former UFC welterweight champion and current no. 7 ranked welterweight Tyron Woodley. In his last 14 fights (all with the UFC), Luque was victorious in 12 of them with his only losses coming to no. 3 ranked welterweight Leon Edwards and no. 5 ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson. Luque's impressive run with the promotion includes six performance bonuses, with three Fight of the Night bonuses and three Performance of the Night bonuses. Regardless of whom he is fighting, Luque puts on a show for the fans. He expects nothing less for his co-main event spot against "The Chosen One." "The expectations for this fight are really good. I feel super ready and I think it's gonna be an action-packed fight," Luque said. "Every single fight of mine, I bring the aggressiveness, the action, and that's what I'm gonna do in this one." Luque says he does not anticipate the fight to go the distance either, which comes as no surprise. Out of Luque's 19 professional victories in MMA, 17 of them have come by way of either knockout or submission. "I see a finish for myself. I don't know if it's gonna be a submission or a knockout," Luque said. "But I do see myself finishing this fight and all the focus is here right now." It may be convenient for fans and media to get an idea of what could be next for "The Silent Assassin," assuming the best case scenario happens for Luque. But while Luque refuses to look past his current opponent, he does see big opportunities headed his way with a victory over Woodley Saturday. "I can't tell you who I'm gonna fight next because I first gotta beat Woodley," Luque said. "But beating a former champion, I think it's gonna set me up for great things."

    After knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round to win the UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference about what could be next for his career. Earlier in the evening at the press conference, UFC president Dana White said he was 100-percent willing to make a title fight between Ngannou and Jon Jones. But White also expressed doubt that Jones actually wanted the fight. If it were up to Ngannou, however, his next opponent would be the pound-for-pound king in Jones rather than a rematch against top heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis for the title. "Obviously Jon Jones makes more sense for me. But either way, I'm gonna fight," Ngannou said. "If Jon Jones doesn't come to heavyweight, the division has to move. As the new heavyweight champion, I've decided to put more activity in the division than [the division] has been in the past two or three years." Ngannou maintained that while he'll let the contenders call him out and not the other way around, along with letting the UFC make the decisions as to what is next for him, the newly crowned heavyweight champion would prefer to face Jon Jones next. "I might be the champ, but I don't make the call," Ngannou said. "The UFC decides what really happens. But for what I want or what I would like? Yes, I would like [Jones]."

    Francis Ngannou and Vicente Luque were among those who name-dropped their preferred next opponents at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he's the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

