UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?
The UFC is back in Las Vegas this week, and the heavyweight title is on the line at the top of the card in a big rematch.
UFC 260 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a rematch from a fight from more than three years ago. Miocic won that fight by unanimous decision, but despite that, Ngannou is a -125 favorite at BetMGM. It’s the opposite from our 13 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts, though. From them, it’s Miocic with an 8-5 edge.
In the co-feature, Vicente Luque (19-7-1 MMA, 12-3 UFC) is a -250 favorite against former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC), who has dropped three straight. Luque has a big picks lead at 10-3 from our staff members.
Also on the card, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) takes on Sean O'Malley (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. O’Malley is the biggest favorite on the card at -300, and he’s a near-unanimous pick at 12-1.
Miranda Maverick (8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes on Gillian Robertson (9-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout that was delayed a few weeks. Maverick is a -160 favorite, but Robertson has a big 9-4 lead from our pickers and the edge in our reader picks, as well.
And to open the main card, Jamie Mullarkey (12-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) will look for his first UFC win against Khama Worthy (16-7 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in a lightweight bout. Worthy only is a -135 favorite – but he’s our only unanimous pick on the main card at 13-0.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Miocic (68 percent), Luque (72 percent), O’Malley (67 percent), Robertson (53 percent) and Worthy (78 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
