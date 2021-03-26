UFC 260 predictions: Who’s picking Francis Ngannou to take Stipe Miocic’s title?

Matt Erickson
·3 min read
Miocic
vs.
Ngannou

Luque
vs.
Woodley

Almeida
vs.
O’Malley

Maverick
vs.
Robertson

Mullarkey
vs.
Worthy

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
2021: 25-22

miocic2021


Miocic
(68%)

luque2021


Luque
(72%)

omalley2021


O’Malley
(67%)

robertson2021


Robertson
(53%)

worthy2021


Worthy
(78%)

John Morgan
@MMAjunkieJohn
2021: 29-18

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
2021: 29-18

trophy copy

2018 Champion

miocic2021


Miocic

woodley2021


Woodley

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
2021: 28-19

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Dan Tom
@DanTomMMA
2021: 28-19

trophy copy

2020 Champion

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
2021: 27-20

miocic2021


Miocic

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

maverick2021


Maverick

worthy2021


Worthy

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
2021: 27-20

trophy copy

2017 Champion

ngannou2021


Ngannou

woodley2021


Woodley

omalley2021


O’Malley

maverick2021


Maverick

worthy2021


Worthy

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
2021: 27-20

ngannou2021


Ngannou

woodley2021


Woodley

omalley2021


O’Malley

maverick2021


Maverick

worthy2021


Worthy

Simon Head
@simonhead
2021: 26-21

trophy copy

2019 Champion*

miocic2021


Miocic

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
2021: 26-21

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Nolan King
@mma_kings
2021: 24-23

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

maverick2021


Maverick

worthy2021


Worthy

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohnMMA
2021: 24-23

trophy copy

2014 Champion

miocic2021


Miocic

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Matt Erickson
@MMAjunkieMatt
2021: 23-24

ngannou2021


Ngannou

luque2021


Luque

omalley2021


O’Malley

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
2021: 23-24

miocic2021


Miocic

luque2021


Luque

almeida2021


Almeida

robertson2021


Robertson

worthy2021


Worthy

BetMGM
Betting Favorites

ngannou2021


Ngannou -125

luque2021


Luque -250

omalley2021


O’Malley -300

maverick2021


Maverick -160

worthy2021


Worthy -135

The UFC is back in Las Vegas this week, and the heavyweight title is on the line at the top of the card in a big rematch.

UFC 260 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) puts his title on the line against Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a rematch from a fight from more than three years ago. Miocic won that fight by unanimous decision, but despite that, Ngannou is a -125 favorite at BetMGM. It’s the opposite from our 13 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts, though. From them, it’s Miocic with an 8-5 edge.

In the co-feature, Vicente Luque (19-7-1 MMA, 12-3 UFC) is a -250 favorite against former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC), who has dropped three straight. Luque has a big picks lead at 10-3 from our staff members.

Also on the card, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) takes on Sean O'Malley (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in a bantamweight bout. O’Malley is the biggest favorite on the card at -300, and he’s a near-unanimous pick at 12-1.

Miranda Maverick (8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) takes on Gillian Robertson (9-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout that was delayed a few weeks. Maverick is a -160 favorite, but Robertson has a big 9-4 lead from our pickers and the edge in our reader picks, as well.

And to open the main card, Jamie Mullarkey (12-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) will look for his first UFC win against Khama Worthy (16-7 MMA, 2-1 UFC) in a lightweight bout. Worthy only is a -135 favorite – but he’s our only unanimous pick on the main card at 13-0.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Miocic (68 percent), Luque (72 percent), O’Malley (67 percent), Robertson (53 percent) and Worthy (78 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

