UFC 260 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 260 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

UFC 260 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) puts his title on the line in a rematch with Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC), whom he beat by unanimous decision in January 2018.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET for the early prelims on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET for the prelims on ESPN, and 10 p.m. ET for the main card on pay-per-view.

Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Barriault -120, Azaitar +100 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Abu Azaitar (14-2-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) Division: Middleweight Broadcast: ESPN+ Referee: Judging:

Omar Morales vs. Shane Young

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Morales -190, Young +160 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Omar Morales (10-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Shane Young (13-5 MMA, 2-2 UFC) Division: Featherweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Oleksiejczuk -165, Bukauskas +140 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Modestas Bukauskas (11-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Nurmagomedov -250, Gooden +200 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jared Gooden (17-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-3-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Fabio Cherant vs. Alonzo Menifield

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Menifield -275, Cherant +225 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Fabio Cherant (7-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Alonzo Menifield (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) Division: Light heavyweight Broadcast: ESPN Referee: Judging:

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Worthy -135, Mullarkey +110 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Jamie Mullarkey (12-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Khama Worthy (16-7 MMA, 2-1 UFC) Division: Lightweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Maverick -160, Robertson +135 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Miranda Maverick (8-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Gillian Robertson (9-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) Division: Women's flyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O'Malley

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: O'Malley -300, Almeida +250 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Sean O'Malley (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) Division: Bantamweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Luque -250, Woodley +200 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Vicente Luque (19-7-1 MMA, 12-3 UFC), Tyron Woodley (19-6-1 MMA, 9-5-1 UFC) Division: Welterweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Round 1 - BetMGM Odds: Ngannou -135, Miocic +110 Result: Recap: Photos: Records: Stipe Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) Division: Heavyweight Broadcast: Pay-per-view Referee: Judging:

