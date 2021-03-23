UFC 260: How to watch Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweights Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou are facing off for the second time at UFC 260 on Saturday, which is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The first time Miocic and Ngannou fought at UFC 220, Miocic handled Ngannou pretty easily to give Ngannou his first UFC loss after six straight wins. But since a decision loss at UFC 226, Ngannou has been unstoppable. He has a streak of four first-round knockouts, with the most recent coming against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in May 2020, which lasted all of 20 seconds.

The bout on Saturday will be Miocic's eighth straight title bout. He's lost just once in those eight fights, which was a shocking first round upset to Daniel Cormier in 2018. Miocic and Cormier then faced each other twice in a row, with Miocic winning both fights.

There was a change of plans for the co-main event. It was supposed to be Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega battling for the featherweight title, but that fight had to be postponed after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, the co-main event will be Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque.

Saturday's event will be streamed exclusively through ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. Main card coverage starts at 10 p.m. ET, and an ESPN+ subscription is required to purchase the fight.

UFC 260 main card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Stipe Miocic (20-3_ vs. Francis Ngannou (15-3)

Tyron Woodley (19-6-1) vs. Vicente Luque (19-7-1)

Sean O'Malley (12-1) vs. Thomas Almeida (22-4)

Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) vs. Khama Worthy (16-7)

UFC 260 preliminary card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

William Knight (9-1) vs. Alonzo Menifield (9-2)

Jessica Penne (12-6) vs. Hannah Goldy (5-1)

Jared Gooden (17-5) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-3-1)

UFC 260 early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Modestas Bukauskas (11-3) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-4)

Gillian Robertson (9-5) vs. Miranda Maverick (10-2)

Shane Young (13-5) vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer (10-1)

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4) vs. Abu Azaitar (14-2-1)

More from Yahoo Sports: