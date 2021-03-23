UFC 260 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: Champ Stipe Miocic pulls one last shift at firehouse, gets no respect

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
The UFC’s heavyweight title is on the line Saturday night in a bout the promotion is billing the “biggest, baddest rematch,” when reigning champion Stipe Miocic faces the hard-hitting Francis Ngannou.

The bout serves as the main event of UFC 260, which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Miocic (20-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) and Ngannou (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) first met in 2018. in the main event of UFC 220. That night, Miocic dominated over the course of five rounds to prove himself the baddest man on the planet. But Ngannou has since strung together four consecutive knockouts to earn himself another crack. The highly anticipated rematch features the top two fighters in the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie heavyweight rankings bidding for the UFC belt.

Ahead of the blockbuster matchup, the UFC’s traditional pre-fight series, “Embedded,” has returned. The first episode features Miocic and Ngannou in their final few days ahead of fight week. Here’s the UFC’s description from YouTube:

Champ Stipe Miocic works his second job and then does S&C. Francis Ngannou flows in the gym and then spices things up at home. Miocic feasts with his growing family.

