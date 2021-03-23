UFC 260 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: Champ Stipe Miocic pulls one last shift at firehouse, gets no respect

The Telegraph

There will be plenty of young talent on the grid when Formula 1 kicks off its season in Bahrain on Sunday. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, both 23, will be looking to deny Lewis Hamilton a winning start as he targets a record eighth drivers’ crown this year. Fans, meanwhile, will be eager to get a first look at Michael Schumacher’s 22 year-old son Mick who will be making his F1 bow for Haas. There could also be some pretty old talent on the Sakhir grid. Bernie Ecclestone is weighing up an invitation from the Crown Prince of Bahrain to attend the season-opener. “It’s very kind of him,” says the sport’s former chief executive from his home in Switzerland. “I’m thinking about it. I’m lucky enough to be able to fly there in my plane, which is less hassle…” Ecclestone, who has not been to a race since Abu Dhabi in 2019, would need to clear it with his wife first, presumably. Having become a father for the fourth time during lockdown, the 90-year-old is on childcare duty much of the time these days. When we speak he is just back from a shopping trip with his eight-month-old son Ace. “It’s been a big change for me but an interesting change,” Ecclestone says of becoming a dad again. “I’m enjoying being a dad again. It’s good to wake up and see what the little devil has been up to. It’s keeping me young at heart, anyway.” Ecclestone, who is also a great-grandfather as well as a grandfather many times over from his first and second marriages, has always been a prolific creator. He says he remains “busy, busy, busy” with his work, although that does not officially involve F1 any more. Ecclestone was effectively banned from the sport last year after falling out with owners Liberty Media - notably over comments he made regarding the Black Lives Matter protests, which Hamilton labelled “uneducated and ignorant”. But one senses that, if anything, he is becoming more rather than less involved again as he enters his 10th decade. Ecclestone says he speaks with Formula 1’s new chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the former Ferrari team principal, most weeks, “sorting” problems for him as they arise (“If he gets stuck with anything he gives me a bell and I put it right if I can”).