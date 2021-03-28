UFC 260 bonuses: The new champ is among the $50,000 winners

MMA Junkie Staff
·2 min read
The UFC handed out four $50,000 post-fight bonus awards at UFC 260 – including one to a new champion.

The four bonus awards came from the top three fights on the card with two “Performance of the Night” winners and a “Fight of the Night” honor – leaving fighters like Jamie Mullarkey and Alonzo Menifield short of an extra $50,000 from the prelims (officially, anyway).

Check out the post-fight bonus winners below.

Performance of the Night: Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou (16-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) came into his fight against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) as the favorite – which isn’t something that happens for title challengers often. But given Ngannou had four straight first-round knockouts in an average of about 40 seconds, it wasn’t hard to understand why the odds were what they were. Ngannou had a standout first round against the champ, then drilled him early in the second round until Miocic’s left leg folded under him like a lawnchair. Ngannou landed one more finishing blow on the canvas, and the heavyweight title he came up short going after in January 2018 finally was his. [listicle id=598619]

Performance of the Night: Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) had an opportunity to perhaps finish Thomas Almeida (22-5 MMA, 5-5 UFC) much earlier than he did. He landed a head kick, then a punch that sat Almeida down. O’Malley started to walk away, but referee Mark Smith never shut things down. That let the Brazilian off the hook – for the time being. O’Malley never had much of an issue after that, and late in the third round, he knocked Almeida down again. While Almeida tried to scramble on his back, O’Malley casually moved in and dropped a big right hand on him to put him out cold. The bonus was O’Malley’s fourth in his past five fights. [listicle id=598624]

Fight of the Night: Vicente Luque vs. Tyron Woodley

Vicente Luque (20-7-1 MMA, 13-3 UFC) caught Tyron Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) with several big punches. Woodley fell backward multiple times and had to use the cage to stay on his feet – yet he kept swinging for the fences. But eventually, Luque went to the canvas with him and locked up a D’Arce choke. Woodley already was dazed, and with the choke tight, Woodley had to tap for his fourth straight loss. The fight didn’t go a full round, yet it was entertaining enough for nearly four minutes to warrant “Fight of the Night” status. [listicle id=598621] [vertical-gallery id=598746] [vertical-gallery id=598744]

  • Miocic vs Ngannou – LIVE: UFC 260 stream, latest updates and how to watch online

    Follow all the live action from the event in Las Vegas