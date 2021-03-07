UFC 259 recap & highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

MMAWeekly.com Staff
Watch the UFC 259 recap & highlights from the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas.

  • How to watch UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya streaming info, fight card, start time, odds

    Here's all the info you need to watch UFC 259, which features three title fights at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

  • Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

    Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed the media following a stacked show with three title fights. White addressed the fights, ripped on the judges for their scoring of Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, said what could be next for all of the championship bout winners, addressed Dominick Cruz calling out a Monster Energy executive, and much more. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Amanda Nunes breaks down victory and how having a baby affected her | UFC 259 Post-Fight Press

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • Mixed Martial Arts: Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

    In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Anderson en route to an easy first-round submission win to defend her featherweight title, and Petr Yan lost his bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling when he was disqualified for an illegal knee. Despite holding the belt, Poland's Blachowicz came into the fight as the underdog, and Adesanya's slick movement and striking had him in control for much of the first three rounds.

  • No regrets: Israel Adesanya ‘not heartbroken’ about first MMA loss at UFC 259

    For starters, Israel Adesanya couldn't think of a better guy to lose to than Jan Blachowicz, and he plans to "rise again like the phoenix" that he is.

  • UFC 259 results: Petr Yan disqualified for illegal knee, loses title to Aljamain Sterling

    For the first time in UFC history, a title exchanged hands because of a disqualification.

  • Dominick Cruz calls out exec of UFC sponsor Monster Energy

    Dominick Cruz talks about his victory over Casey Kenney at UFC 259 and opens up about his beef with Monster Energy Drink executive, Hans Molenkamp, and how he wants to fight him for charity. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Tim Elliott calls Jordan Espinosa a ‘woman beater’ during dominant win at UFC 259

  • Amanda Nunes breaks down victory and how having a baby affected her | UFC 259 Post-Fight Press

    UFC dual-division champion Amanda Nunes made it look easy when she defended her featherweight title on Saturday night. Following her UFC 259 victory over Megan Anderson, Nunes addressed the media, talking about the fight, becoming a mother, and even said that a rematch with Cris Cyborg could have happened. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dominick Cruz calls out exec of UFC sponsor Monster Energy

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

