UFC 259 predictions: Who are we picking in the three title fights?

Blachowicz

vs.

Adesanya Nunes

vs.

Anderson Yan

vs.

Sterling Dober

vs.

Makhachev Rakic

vs.

Santos MMA Junkie readers’

consensus picks

2021: 18-15 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz

(52%) nunes2021

Nunes

(84%) yan2021

Yan

(57%) makhachev2021

Makhachev

(74%) santos2021

Santos

(58%) Dan Tom

@DanTomMMA

2021: 21-12

trophy copy 2020 Champion adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic Danny Segura

@dannyseguratv

2021: 21-12 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos George Garcia

@MMAjunkieGeorge

2021: 20-13 adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos Ken Hathaway

@kenshathaway

2021: 19-14

trophy copy 2018 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic John Morgan

@MMAjunkieJohn

2021: 19-14 adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic Simon Samano

@SJSamano

2021: 18-15 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos Brian Garcia

@thegoze

2021: 18-15

trophy copy 2017 Champion blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic Farah Hannoun

@Farah_Hannoun

2021: 17-16 adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic Abbey Subhan

@kammakaze

2021: 17-16 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos Simon Head

@simonhead

2021: 17-16

trophy copy 2019 Champion* adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic Mike Bohn

@MikeBohnMMA

2021: 17-16

trophy copy 2014 Champion adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes sterling2021

Sterling makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos Matt Erickson

@MMAjunkieMatt

2021: 16-17 adesanya2021

Adesanya nunes2021

Nunes yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev santos2021

Santos Nolan King

@mma_kings

2021: 15-18 blachowicz2021

Blachowicz nunes2021

Nunes yan2021

Yan makhachev2021

Makhachev rakic2021

Rakic

The UFC one of its biggest events in recent memory this week with three title fights atop the bill.

UFC 259 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Related

Jon Jones predicts Israel Adesanya's demise in deleted UFC 259 main event prediction Glover Teixeira on standby for UFC 259 main event after making championship weight Video: UFC 259 cold open highlights Israel Adesanya and chase of 'what might seem impossible'

Story continues

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) puts his light heavyweight title on the line against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC), who will attempt to become the UFC’s latest two-division champ. Despite moving up a weight class, the unbeaten Adesanya is a -250 favorite at BetMGM, but he’s only got the slimmest possible 7-6 lead from our 13 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts.

In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) puts her 145-pound title up against challenger Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Nunes is a massive 10-1 favorite, so a win for Anderson would be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Not surprisingly, Nunes is one of two unanimous picks on the main card.

It’s a close fight from a betting perspective between bantamweight champ Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and challenger Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC). The fight nearly is a pick’em with Yan at -115 and Sterling at -105. But our pickers are siding with Sterling, 8-5, to become the new champ.

The second biggest favorite on the entire card is lightweight Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who is -375 against Drew Dober (23-9 MMA, 9-5 UFC). Makhachev also is a 13-0 unanimous pick from our staff members.

And to open the main card, Aleksandar Rakic (13-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is a -160 favorite against Thiago Santos (21-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) at light heayweight, but he’s got a narrow 7-6 picks lead.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Blachowicz (52 percent), Nunes (84 percent), Yan (57 percent), Makhachev (74 percent) and Santos (58 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

List

UFC 259 breakdown: Does Blachowicz vs. Adesanya simply come down to power vs. speed?

List

UFC 259 breakdown: What could be Megan Anderson's path to longshot win vs. Amanda Nunes?

List