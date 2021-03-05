UFC 259 predictions: Who are we picking in the three title fights?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Blachowicz
Nunes
Yan
Dober
Rakic
MMA Junkie readers’
Dan Tom
2020 Champion
Danny Segura
George Garcia
Ken Hathaway
2018 Champion
John Morgan
Simon Samano
Brian Garcia
2017 Champion
Farah Hannoun
Abbey Subhan
Simon Head
2019 Champion*
Mike Bohn
2014 Champion
Matt Erickson
Nolan King
The UFC one of its biggest events in recent memory this week with three title fights atop the bill.
UFC 259 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)
Related
Jon Jones predicts Israel Adesanya's demise in deleted UFC 259 main event prediction
Glover Teixeira on standby for UFC 259 main event after making championship weight
Video: UFC 259 cold open highlights Israel Adesanya and chase of 'what might seem impossible'
In the main event, Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) puts his light heavyweight title on the line against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC), who will attempt to become the UFC’s latest two-division champ. Despite moving up a weight class, the unbeaten Adesanya is a -250 favorite at BetMGM, but he’s only got the slimmest possible 7-6 lead from our 13 editors, writers, videographers and radio hosts.
In the co-feature, women’s bantamweight and featherweight champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) puts her 145-pound title up against challenger Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Nunes is a massive 10-1 favorite, so a win for Anderson would be one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Not surprisingly, Nunes is one of two unanimous picks on the main card.
It’s a close fight from a betting perspective between bantamweight champ Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and challenger Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC). The fight nearly is a pick’em with Yan at -115 and Sterling at -105. But our pickers are siding with Sterling, 8-5, to become the new champ.
The second biggest favorite on the entire card is lightweight Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC), who is -375 against Drew Dober (23-9 MMA, 9-5 UFC). Makhachev also is a 13-0 unanimous pick from our staff members.
And to open the main card, Aleksandar Rakic (13-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is a -160 favorite against Thiago Santos (21-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) at light heayweight, but he’s got a narrow 7-6 picks lead.
In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Blachowicz (52 percent), Nunes (84 percent), Yan (57 percent), Makhachev (74 percent) and Santos (58 percent) are the choices.
Check out all the picks above.
List
UFC 259 breakdown: Does Blachowicz vs. Adesanya simply come down to power vs. speed?
List
UFC 259 breakdown: What could be Megan Anderson's path to longshot win vs. Amanda Nunes?
List
UFC 259 breakdown: Aljamain Sterling can finish Petr Yan by submission. But will he?