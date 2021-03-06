UFC 259 live blog: Blachowicz-Adesanya, Nunes-Anderson and Yan-Sterling updates and highlights

On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 259, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes will defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson and in the other title fight on the card, new bantamweight champion Petr Yan faces No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 main event (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Featherweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

UFC 259 prelims full results

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Flyweight: Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision (30-37 x 2, 30-26)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France def. Rogerio Bontorin via TKO at 4:55 of R1:

After surviving multiple submission attempts, @kaikarafrance got up and landed the walk-off shots 💥



Stream #UFC259 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/pOphkmMf0r pic.twitter.com/Txh4Xt2sBN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 7, 2021

UFC 259 early prelims full results

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 3-25)

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via TKO (punches) at 3:19 of R2:

OUT COLD. Kennedy Nzechukwu connects with a BOMB to end it 😱



[ 📱 LIVE on Fight Pass, ESPN2, #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/r8A0HnGknt — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021

Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via submission (arm triangle) at 3:28 of R3

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via TKO (punches) at 3:39 of R1:

DROPPED WITH A JAB 💥



🇧🇷 Lemos was in control from minute one!



[ 📱 LIVE on @UFCFightPass, ESPN2, #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/k6i3SmwN1d — UFC (@ufc) March 6, 2021

Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via TKO (punches) at 1:40 of R1:

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via TKO (punches) at 0:40 of R2:

