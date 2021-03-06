  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UFC 259 live blog: Blachowicz-Adesanya, Nunes-Anderson and Yan-Sterling updates and highlights

Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 259, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya challenges light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes will defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson and in the other title fight on the card, new bantamweight champion Petr Yan faces No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling.

Follow all the action with our live blog below.

Live Updates

UFC 259 main event (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

  • Featherweight: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

  • Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

  • Light heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

UFC 259 prelims full results

  • Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

  • Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

  • Flyweight: Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision (30-37 x 2, 30-26)

  • Flyweight: Kai Kara-France def. Rogerio Bontorin via TKO at 4:55 of R1:

UFC 259 early prelims full results

  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 3-25)

  • Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via TKO (punches) at 3:19 of R2:

  • Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via submission (arm triangle) at 3:28 of R3

  • Strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via TKO (punches) at 3:39 of R1:

  • Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via TKO (punches) at 1:40 of R1:

  • Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via TKO (punches) at 0:40 of R2:

With an ESPN+ subscription, UFC fans will get access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, original content including "Dana White’s Contender Series," "UFC Destined," "Ariel & The Bad Guy," classic fights, replays and much more.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories