UFC 259 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Behind the scenes at tense faceoffs
The UFC has three championships on the line Saturday.
UFC 259 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) moves to light heavyweight to challenge champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in an attempt to become a two-division champion. Women’s dual champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) defends her featherweight title against Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Also, bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first defense against Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC).
The sixth episode of “Embedded” follows all the big stars who will compete at UFC 259. Here’s the UFC’s description from YouTube:
Athletes attend the press conference on Thursday. The next morning, they make weight and face off again, setting up the champ-stacked UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya; Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling; and Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson.
