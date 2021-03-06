UFC 259 ‘Embedded,’ No. 6: Behind the scenes at tense faceoffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The UFC has three championships on the line Saturday.

UFC 259 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) moves to light heavyweight to challenge champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in an attempt to become a two-division champion. Women’s dual champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) defends her featherweight title against Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Also, bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first defense against Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC).

The sixth episode of “Embedded” follows all the big stars who will compete at UFC 259. Here’s the UFC’s description from YouTube:

Athletes attend the press conference on Thursday. The next morning, they make weight and face off again, setting up the champ-stacked UFC 259: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya; Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling; and Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson.

Also see:

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 259 video: Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling make weight for title bout

    The anticipated bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling is official after they made weight for UFC 259.

  • UFC 259 video: Champs Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya get close in final faceoff

    Champs Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya displayed tension and focus as they came face to face for the final time before UFC 259.

  • Don Madge withdraws from UFC Fight Night 187 vs. Nasrat Haqparast due to visa issues

    Don Madge announces visa issues have forced him to withdraw from his UFC Fight Night 187 fight vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

  • UFC 259: Weigh-ins results and live video stream (12 p.m. ET)

    MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday's official UFC 259 fighter weigh-ins, and you can get full results of the action as it unfolds.

  • Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Canton Charge - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Canton Charge, 03/04/2021

  • UFC 259 predictions: Who are we picking in the three title fights?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the UFC 259 main card, which features three title fights.

  • UFC 259 complete card fighter faceoffs

    UFC 259 complete card fighter faceoffs

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Undefeated UFC star Israel Adesanya nears champ-champ status, and he's just getting started

    As great as Adesanya already is, with a 20-0 record, a No. 2 ranking in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and making a bid at becoming a champ-champ, it pales in comparison to what he might become.

  • Raufeon Stots vs. Josh Hill in the works for Bellator 258

    The bantamweight theme continues for Bellator 258.

  • How to Watch UFC 259 Online: Live Stream Blachowicz vs. Adesanya on ESPN+

    The third UFC PPV event of the year airs live from Las Vegas this Saturday, with three big title fights in one night

  • Buddy Hield warned by NBA for hilarious flop, has perfect reaction

    Buddy Hield got a warning for this hilarious flop on Carmelo Anthony.

  • James Harden can be the greatest version of himself as a No. 2 option

    The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • Aaron Rodgers, renaissance man: QB is expanding beyond the game

    In the weeks since his loss in the NFC championship, Aaron Rodgers is moving well beyond the game of football.

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball: Favorite draft targets from the AL East

    Our fantasy baseball analysts reveal their favorite draft target on each of the five American League East teams.

  • A win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 is crucial for Casey Kenney’s bantamweight rise

    While 2020 was by no means perfect for bantamweight Casey Kenney, it was nonetheless a very fruitful year for him. Most importantly for Kenney, he was able to stay busy in 2020, picking up three wins in four fights, making for an impressive 5-1 start to his UFC career. “2020 wasn’t everybody’s year, but it was one of my better years,” Kenny told MMAWeekly.com. “It got me in a position where I want to be in the fight game. “I got some money in my pocket and gained some new fans; things I wanted to get done in this sport I did in 2020.” While some might look at a loss as a bad thing, Kenney views it as an opportunity to show his skill set. “I had my first loss in the UFC to start off in 2020, and everybody wants to see how you respond off a loss and I responded really well,” said Kenney. “The whole Fight Island thing was pretty cool too, fighting close back to back, and I got my first finish versus (Louis) Smolka as well. I went through a lot in 2020 and it was all good stuff.” This Saturday in Las Vegas, Kenney (16-2-1) will look to take another step forward in his career when he faces Dominick Cruz (22-3) in a UFC 259 preliminary 135-pound bout. TRENDING > Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring “To be a champion you have to beat former champions, and Dominick Cruz is a great place to start,” Kenney said. “He’s a legend in this sport, but I think this is my time, and hopefully we’ll see it very soon. “I’m fully prepared and time will tell out there, but Dominick Cruz is a huge test and I don’t want to look past him.” With how deep the 135-pound weight class is in the UFC, Kenney knows he’s going to have to do something to stand out amongst the pack to get to the top of the ladder. With that being said, he’s looking to make Saturday’s bout a springboard for his case to move closer to title contention. “This (fight) is what I’m focused on right now, but I do plan on getting in a couple more fights this year afterwards,” said Kenney.” “Bantamweight is one of the hottest divisions right now, so I’m going to need to put together a handful of wins to get that title shot. Dominick Cruz is a huge step in that direction, and I think that will help me get the fights I need to get that title shot, maybe later this year.” Patricio Pitbull issues million dollar challenge to Dana White to beat Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • Schumacher name gives me motivation every day, says Mick

    Taking the Schumacher surname back into Formula One this season will be more a source of pride than pressure, Michael's son Mick said on Thursday. The 21-year-old German, whose Ferrari great father won seven world championships including five with the Italian team, makes his F1 race debut with Haas in Bahrain on March 28. "I'm very happy to carry that surname, and I'm very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I'm very proud of it," he told reporters on a video call as Haas unveiled their new Ferrari-powered car.