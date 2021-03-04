UFC 259 ‘Embedded,’ No. 4: Khabib Nurmagomedov arrives in Las Vegas
The UFC has three championships on the line Saturday.
UFC 259 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
In the UFC 259 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (20-0 MMA, 9-0 UFC) moves to light heavyweight to challenge champion Jan Blachowicz (27-8 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in an attempt to become a two-division champion. Women’s dual champ Amanda Nunes (20-4 MMA, 13-1 UFC) defends her featherweight title against Megan Anderson (10-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC). Also, bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan (15-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC) makes his first defense against Aljamain Sterling (19-3 MMA, 11-3 UFC).
The fourth episode of “Embedded” follows all the big stars who will compete at UFC 259. Here’s the UFC’s description from YouTube:
“Aljamain Sterling works in his garage gym. Thiago Santos, Megan Anderson and Drew Dober check in; Khabib Nurmagomedov supports Islam Makhachev. All three UFC 259 champions – Amanda Nunes, Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya – train with their teams.”
