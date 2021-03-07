UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Megan Anderson of Australia in their UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS — Amanda Nunes continued her dominance over women in the UFC, submitting a badly overmatched Megan Anderson with an armbar in just two minutes, three seconds Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 259 at Apex.

Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start. She hit the significantly taller Anderson with a right hand on the chin about 10 seconds into the fight and it went downhill from there for the Aussie.

Anderson got tired of getting punched in the head and went for a half-hearted takedown attempt. Nunes easily stuffed it and powered Anderson onto her back.

Nunes, who has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, got Anderson’s back and seemed to be about to set up a rear naked choke finish. As Anderson shook free of that, Nunes got Anderson’s arm and deftly maneuvered to an armbar. Anderson tapped almost immediately, giving the double-champion her first win by submission since she choked out Miesha Tate to win the bantamweight title in 2016 at UFC 200.

The win was the 12th in a row for Nunes, who has no challengers on the horizon at either bantamweight or featherweight who figure to give her a serious challenge. The UFC doesn’t have many female featherweights, and Nunes has decimated the ones they do have.

Bantamweight is a solid division, but there is no one there who would be considered a serious threat.

Nunes hasn’t lost since she gassed late in a Sept. 27, 2014, fight at UFC 178 and was stopped by Cat Zingano. Since then, she’s won 12 in succession, including six by KO and two by submission.

She’d won each of her two previous fights by decision and came out with fire in her eyes on Saturday. Anderson, who seemed tight, never stood a chance.

