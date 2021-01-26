UFC 257 medical suspensions: Conor McGregor faces potential lengthy layoff due to injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Conor McGregor is facing hefty time off following his UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier on Saturday.
Former UFC double champion McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) suffered a technical knockout loss – the first of his career – in a rematch against Poirier (27-6 MMA, 20-6 UFC). Prior to the finish, Poirier damaged McGregor’s legs with an onslaught of leg kicks.
McGregor, 32, was handed a 180-day medical suspension as a result of a potential right tibia/fibula injury sustained in the fight. Like all medical suspensions, he will be eligible to return sooner, if his injuries are cleared by a doctor.
Poirier, meanwhile, received a seven-day suspension for mandatory rest.
MMA Junkie obtained the full list of medical suspensions from MixedMartialArts.com for UFC 256, which took place this past Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Related
Dustin Poirier didn't feel Conor McGregor's 'aura' in rematch: 'I was just fighting another man'
Conor McGregor wants vacant UFC title at stake in Dustin Poirier trilogy, coach says
After the fight, McGregor was on crutches. He hobbled his way backstage and to the post-fight news conference, where he expressed the pain he felt.
“My leg is completely dead,” McGregor said. “Even though I felt like I was checking them, it was just sinking into the muscle in the front of the leg, and it was badly compromised. It was like an American football in my suit at the moment, so it is what it is.”
UFC 257 competitors Andrew Sanchez and Matt Frevola were also each handed 180-day suspensions. Sanchez, who lost via TKO to Makhmud Muradov on the main card, suffered potential nasal and tibia/fibula injuries. In the featured preliminary card bout, Frevola suffered a potential right hand injury in a unanimous decision defeat to Arman Tsarukyan.
The full UFC 257 medical suspensions include:
Dustin Poirier: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Conor McGregor: Suspended 180 days or until right tibia/fibula x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
Michael Chandler: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Dan Hooker: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.
Joanne Calderwood: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Jessica Eye: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to left brow laceration
Makhmud Muradov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
Andrew Sanchez: Suspended 180 days or until nasal and right tibia/fibula x-rays are cleared by a doctor; also suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.
Marina Rodriguez: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Amanda Ribas: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days due to TKO loss.
Arman Tsarukyan: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left brow and scalp laceration.
Matt Frevola: Suspended 180 days or until right hand x-ray is cleared by a doctor; also suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.
Brad Tavares: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
Julianna Pena: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Sara McMann: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
Marcin Prachnio: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
Khalil Rountree: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to left ankle pain.
Movsar Evloev: Suspended seven days (mandatory rest).
Nik Lentz: Suspended 45 days with 21 days no contact for right brow laceration.
Amir Albazi: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days due to “hard bout.”
UFC 257 took place Saturday at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN/ESPN+.