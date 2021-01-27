UFC 257 ‘Fight Motion’: Dustin Poirier chops down Conor McGregor before finish

Over six years later, Dustin Poirier got his revenge against Conor McGregor.

Poirier, who was stopped in Round 1 in his 2014 meeting with McGregor, was able to flip the script in their rematch, which headlined UFC 257. In a competitive first round, Poirier was able to take some of McGregor’s best shots, firing back with a few of his own. “The Diamond” briefly got McGregor to the ground as the two exchanged positions in the clinch.

But it was one key tactical change that paid dividends for Poirier, who effectively used calf kicks to hinder McGregor’s movement. Midway through Round 2, Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) hit McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) one one more leg kick, before backing him up against the cage with a barrage of punches that finished the fight.

You can watch it all unfold in super slow-motion in the UFC 257 “Fight Motion” video highlights above.

Also featured are Michael Chandler’s statement finish of Dan Hooker, Marina Rodriguez’s big upset TKO of Amanda Ribas, Makhmud Muradov’s late finish of Andrew Sanchez, and plenty more back-and-forth action from the prelims.

UFC 257 took place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main card streamed on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass.

List