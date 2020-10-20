UFC 254 start time: When is Khabib vs Gaethje and how can I watch it?

UFC 254 takes place on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and it is headlined by a mouthwatering lightweight title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Undefeated Russian Nurmagomedov (28-0) last competed one year ago – also in Abu Dhabi – retaining his belt against then-interim champion Dustin Poirier. And on Saturday, he again defends the strap against an interim champion, with knockout artist and wrestling specialist Gaethje (22-2) having secured that status with a dominant victory over Tony Ferguson in his last outing earlier this year.

This weekend’s main event likely presents the toughest test of Nurmagomedov’s career, and it marks ‘The Eagle’s first bout since the passing of his father and head coach Abdulmanap in July.

The co-main event, meanwhile, sees former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (21-5) take on the heavy-handed Jared Cannonier (13-4) in what is almost certainly a number one contender’s bout, with the winner expected to next face Israel Adesanya – the man who took the title from Australian Whittaker a year ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 254:

When is it?

In a rare treat for UK fans, the main card will get under way at 7pm BST on Saturday.

That follows the prelims, which start at 5pm BST, and the early preliminary card, which begins at 3.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

UK fans can watch the main card on BT Sport Box Office HD, as well as the broadcaster’s site and app, for a fee of £19.95. The prelims will air to BT Sport subscribers for free.

In the US, the main card will air on ESPN+, which – along with ESPN – will show the prelims. Both channels will also air the early prelims, as will UFC’s Fight Pass.

Who is fighting?

Main card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (C) vs Justin Gaethje (IC) – lightweight

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier – middleweight

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris – heavyweight

Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes – middleweight

Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova – women’s flyweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba – light heavyweight

Prelims

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa – heavyweight

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney – catchweight (140lbs)

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rakhmonov – welterweight

Jung Da Un vs Sam Alvey – light heavyweight

Early prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov – bantamweight

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick – women’s flyweight

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev – lightweight

Odds

Nurmagomedov: 2/7

Gaethje: 11/4

