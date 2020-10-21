UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, and Dana White beach press conference

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, and UFC president Dana White field questions from reporters at the UFC 254 press conference on the beach of Fight Island.
UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
NOTE: UFC 254 has a special Main Card start time of 2 pm ET / 11 am PT with the Prelims beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT.
