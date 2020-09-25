UFC 253 weigh-in results: Championship doubleheader set, but two fighters miss weight

The first event in the UFC's return to Fight Island is set with a championship doubleheader following Friday's UFC 253 weigh-in, although two fighters missed weight.

All four championship bout competitors hit the mark.

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya weighed 184 pounds for his defense against challenger Paulo Costa, who stepped on the scale at 185 pounds.

In the history of the UFC, there has only been one men’s UFC title fight between undefeated fighters. That was Rashad Evans vs. Lyoto Machida at UFC 98 in 2009.

Saturday's UFC 253 main event will be the second such bout, as Adesanya enters the fight at 19-0 and Costa holds a 13-0 record. But somebody's O has to go at UFC 253.

The second half of the UFC 253 championship doubleheader features Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz squaring off for the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones.

Reyes and Blachowicz each weighed 205 pounds, spot-on for their championship bout.

Two UFC 253 fighters miss weight

Zubaira Tukhugov stepped on the scale at 150 pounds for his featherweight bout with Hakeem Dawodu, a full 4 pounds over the allowed limit of 146 pounds. Dawodu weighed 145 pounds.

Late replacement L’udovit Klein also weighed 150 pounds for his featherweight prelim with opposite Shane Young. Young weighed 146 pounds.

UFC officials had not yet confirmed the status of either of those bouts at the time of publication. As long as the fighters are medically cleared, both bouts are likely to continue with the Dawodu and Young likely receiving a percentage of their opponents' fight purse to keep the bouts intact.

TRENDING > UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Beach Face-Offs on Fight Island

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa weigh-in results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Paulo Costa (185)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (205)

Kai Kara France (126) vs. Brandon Royval (126)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Sijara Eubanks (136)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (150)*

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Brad Riddell (156) vs. Alex da Silva (156)

Diego Sanchez (170) vs. Jake Matthews (170)

Shane Young (146) vs. L’udovit Klein (150)*

William Knight (205) vs. Aleksa Camur (206)

Juan Espino (255) vs. Jeff Hughes (258)

(258) Khadis Ibragimov (206) vs. Danilo Marques (206)

*Tukhugov and Klein missed weight

UFC 253 weigh-in: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa

UFC 253 weigh-in: Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz

(Videos courtesy of MMA Junkie)