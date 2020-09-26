UFC 253 live stream: Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa – start time, fight card, prediction and how to watch

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 253 weigh-in (Zuffa/LLC via Getty Images)

After several events in Las Vegas, UFC returns to ‘Fight Island’ on Saturday night with a pair of championships on the line.

The headline clash is between two undefeated fighters in middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, who has won by TKO in four of his previous five UFC bouts.

The co-main event is the for the vacant light heavyweight title, where American Dominick Reyes will take on veteran Jan Blachowicz, aiming to become the first Pole to win a UFC title.

The remainder of the main card will feature Kai Kara-France versus Brandon Royval, a bantamweight clash that pits a resurgent Sijara Eubanks against Ketlen Vieira, and a featherweight opener between two prospects in Hakeem Dawodu and Zubaira Tukhagov.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 253:

When is UFC 253?

Taking place at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi, the main card will begin at 03:00am BST on Sunday morning, with the preliminaries commencing from midnight.

How can I watch it?

UFC 253 will be televised on BT Sports 1 and the BT Sports app, where coverage of the preliminaries will begin from 12:30am. You can also follow the action online via UFC Fight Pass.

Main card and odds

Israel Adesanya (4/7) vs Paulo Costa (13/8)

Dominick Reyes (7/19) vs Jan Blachowicz (43/18)

Kai Kara-France (1/2) vs Brandon Royval (21/10)

Ketlen Vieira (4/7) vs Sijara Eubanks (13/8)

Hakeem Dawodu (5/4) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (4/5)