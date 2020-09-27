UFC 253 RESULTS: Israel Adesanya finishes Paulo Costa on Fight Island to retain middleweight title

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 253 on Saturday night, finishing Paulo Costa in the second round.

The grudge match saw Brazil’s Costa (13-1) defeated for the first time in his career, while Nigerian-born New Zealander Adesanya moved to 20-0.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz of Poland also secured a second-round TKO, beating Dominick Reyes for the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones last month. Re-live all the action from ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi: