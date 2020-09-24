UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa Beach Face-Offs on Fight Island

Ahead of their UFC 253 showdown, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa, as well as light heavyweight title challengers Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz faced off on a Fight Island beach for some intense staredowns.
UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa takes place on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. It is the first of a series of five weekly events that will take place during the UFC's second stint in Abu Dhabi since emerging from a near-global lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
