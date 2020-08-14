UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier championship trilogy bout set, but two fighters miss weight

The fight to determine who many would argue is the greatest heavyweight mixed martial artist of all time got the green light on Friday at the UFC 252 official weigh-in at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will face former dual-division champion Daniel Cormier for the third consecutive time when their trilogy bout tops the UFC 252 fight card. Having split the first two fights, it would be difficult to deny that the winner of this fight will be seen as the best heavyweight fighter ever. Yes, even including Fedor Emelianenko.

Miocic stepped on the scale first, notching 233 pounds. Cormier weighed 236 pounds when he weighed in.

The UFC 252 co-main event features Sean O'Malley, a huge fan favorite, who easily made weight at 136 pounds. He has the opportunity to prove just how good he is when he face Marlon "Chito" Vera, who also weighed 136 pounds for their bantamweight bout.

Two fighters, however, missed the mark.

The first fighter to miss weight was TJ Brown, who weighed 146.5 pounds when he weighed in for his featherweight fight with Danny Chavez, who weighed 146 pounds. Brown was given an additional hour to lose the 0.5 pounds, but failed to get down to 146 pounds.

One of the final two fighters to the scale with minutes to go in the two-hour weigh-in window, Herbert Burns blew past the featherweight limit, weighing 149.5 pounds for his fight with Daniel Pineda. That was a full 3.5 pounds above the cut-off for a 145-pound non-title fight. Pineda weighed 146 pounds.

Generally when a fighter misses weight, he forfeits a percentage of his fight purse to his opponent to keep the fight on the card. UFC officials had not yet verified whether that would be the case in either of the two bouts where athletes missed the mark for UFC 252.

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier weigh-in results

Main Card (10pm ET / 7pm PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)



Stipe Miocic(c)(233) vs. Daniel Cormier (236)*

Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Marlon "Chito" Vera (136)

Junior dos Santos (238.5) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254)

Herbert Burns (149.5)*** vs. Daniel Pineda (146)

John Dodson (136) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (136)

Prelims (7pm ET / 4pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Felice Herrig (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)

TJ Brown (146.5)** vs. Daniel Chavez (146)

Ashley Yoder (115.5) vs. Lívia Renata Souza (115.5)

Chris Daukaus (241) vs. Parker Porter (264.5)

Tony Kelley (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship

**TJ Brown missed weight by 0.5 pounds

***Herbert Burns missed weight by 3.5 pounds.

