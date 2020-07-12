UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal recap video
Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal from Saturday's event at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
TRENDING > Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal featured on EA Sports UFC 4 (Official Trailer)
Kamaru Usman UFC 251 Fight Island Post-Fight Interview
Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 Fight Island Post-Fight Interview
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)