UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal recap video

Watch the recap and highlights from the UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal from Saturday's event at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal featured on EA Sports UFC 4 (Official Trailer)

Kamaru Usman UFC 251 Fight Island Post-Fight Interview

Jorge Masvidal UFC 251 Fight Island Post-Fight Interview

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)