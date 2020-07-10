UFC 251: Kamaru Usman v Jorge Masvidal - the title fight everyone wanted

Jorge Masvidal being confirmed as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's opponent at UFC 251 saw the anticipation surrounding the first event at 'Fight Island' step up a notch this week.

After initial talks with Masvidal broke down amid a public pay dispute with UFC, Gilbert Burns was handed the opportunity to take on Usman in the Octagon following his impressive victory over former champion Tyron Woodley in May.

However, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the fight on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi after testing positive for coronavirus.

Step forward Masvidal, who agreed to take on Usman with just six days' notice and give fans the fight they really wanted to see.



WHY THE HYPE?

Usman has steamrollered his way through UFC's welterweight division but Masvidal is a notable name not on the resume of the 'Nigerian Nightmare'.

After trading barbs on social media and almost coming to blows at Super Bowl LIV's Radio Row earlier this year, the pair are keen to settle the score in the cage.

Usman's only professional MMA defeat came way back in 2013 and he has yet to be beaten in UFC, with the biggest names in the 170lbs division unable to stop him.

After ending Tyron Woodley's impressive reign, Usman silenced the big-mouthed Colby Covington. It means there are few true tests in the division.

Masvidal has never been one to shy from a challenge and after a stellar 2019, 'Gamebred' is more than worthy of his shot at the welterweight title.



GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS

There's a reason they call him the 'Nigerian Nightmare'. Usman's record is phenomenal. Huge wins over Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos led to a title fight with the great Woodley, which he won via decision a little over a year ago.

His first defence ended in a fifth-round stoppage of Covington in a gruelling encounter last December.

While Masvidal has been around the game for a long time, it was three hugely impressive and significant victories in 2019 that saw the veteran soar to prominence.

It started with a second-round knockout of Darren Till, was followed up by a shock five-second triumph over Ben Askren and culminated when he defeated Nate Diaz in a brutal bout to win the UFC's BMF belt.



WHAT'S THEIR MMA RECORD (W-L-D)?

Usman: 16-1-0

Masvidal: 35-13-0

TALE OF THE TAPE

Usman:

Age: 33

Height: 6'0" (182cm)

Weight: 170lbs (77kg)

Reach: 76"

Leg Reach: 41"

Masvidal:

Age: 35

Height: 5'11" (180cm)

Weight: 170lbs (77kg)

Reach: 74"

Leg Reach: 39.5"



WHAT THEY'VE SAID ABOUT THE FIGHT

Usman told ESPN: "All I'm going to say is, I'm going to bless him with these hands in any way possible. Whether he's on his back, I'll bless him with these fists. Whether he's standing up, I'll bless him with these fists. It's up to him how he's able to handle that. Whether he lets me bless him in the first round where there's no more suffering, or he can take it like Covington and I'll bless him for 24 minutes until I get him out of there."

Masvidal told ESPN: "I'm not in Ben Askren shape because he's a hell of a wrestler, or even to fight a guy like Darren Till. But am I in shape for this bum I'm about to decapitate and baptise? Hell yeah. Cold-blooded as can be. His body's [gasping] for air as I got my hand raised over him. I'm going to baptise him for the world to see. It's going to be violent. It's going to start violent. It's going to end violent."

FIGHT STATS IN UFC

Usman:

- Usman has landed with 843 of his 1,594 attempted significant strikes. A success rate of 53 per cent.

- Of the 83 takedowns Usman has attempted, he has completed 42 (51 per cent success rate).

- In defense, Usman has avoided 60 per cent of significant strikes against him and remarkably 100 per cent of takedown attempts.

- From his significant strikes, 51 per cent have come from a standing position.

Masvidal:

- Masvidal has a significant strike accuracy of 49 per cent. 967 of his 1,957 attempted strikes have landed.

- The Miami native has completed 15 of 31 takedown attempts.

- In terms of defensive abilities, Masvidal has protected himself against 67 per cent of significant strikes and 78 per cent of takedown attempts.

- As for striking targets, 526 (62 per cent) have landed on the head, with 204 (24 per cent) and 122 (14 per cent) to the body and legs.