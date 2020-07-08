UFC 251: Jorge Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown to miss Kamaru Usman fight after contracting coronavirus

Jorge Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren in 2019: AP

Not only is Jorge Masvidal stepping in to fight for the UFC welterweight title on just six days’ notice this weekend, but he will also be doing so without his main coach in his corner.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (16-1) was originally set to defend his championship against Gilbert Burns at UFC 251, but the Brazilian challenger was forced out of the first ‘Fight Island’ main event last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

And now Mike Brown, coach of Masvidal (35-13), has also contracted coronavirus.

As a result, Brown will not travel to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where this weekend’s card will be held. He has not been in contact with Masvidal in recent days.

“Just heartbroken I’m not going to see Jorge win the world championship in person,” Brown told ESPN.

“Nobody deserves it more than this guy. Nobody has paid more dues.

“Jorge is also one of the most thoughtful athletes I’ve ever met. He makes everyone feel they are with him and a huge part of this journey.

“The truth is this guy has been honing his skills for more than 20 years and developed one of the highest fight IQs the sport has ever seen.

“As far as being Covid positive, I feel good. The only pain I feel is in my heart.”

According to ESPN, Masvidal’s corner in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night will consist of Paulino Hernandez, Jesus Gallo and Abraham Kawa, and ‘Gamebred’ is deciding on the fourth cornerman in Brown’s absence.

Masvidal’s first UFC title shot comes seven years after he debuted in the promotion.

