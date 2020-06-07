UFC 250 RESULTS: Amanda Nunes outclasses resilient Felicia Spencer to retain featherweight title

Amanda Nunes saw off Felicia Spencer with a unanimous decision win at UFC 250: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The world was a very different place when Amanda Nunes last lost, in 2014. The world was a very different place last week.

But this week, one in which societal structures were questioned and challenged all around the world, a certain established order remained undisrupted: the top of the UFC’s women’s featherweight division.

Nunes, the greatest women’s MMA fighter of all time, was expected to dismiss challenger Felicia Spencer with ease in the main event of UFC 250, and the Brazilian did exactly that.

The UFC’s Apex Facility in Las Vegas holds a smaller Octagon than fighters are used to occupying, and that meant even less space for Spencer to breathe as Nunes perfectly combined poise, precision and pressure to secure a unanimous decision win and walk away with the featherweight title still nestled comfortably on her shoulder.

On the other shoulder sat Nunes’ bantamweight title, and Saturday’s victory saw the 32-year-old become the first UFC champion to retain titles in two weight classes while holding both championships at the same time.

Spencer showed resilience to make it to the end of the 25-minute main event after absorbing heavy head strikes and being thrown to the canvas repeatedly, but beyond that, there was little to celebrate for the Canadian, who became just another number in Nunes’ 20-4 record, her 11-fight win streak, and her sparkling legacy.

What’s next for Nunes is unclear. She and fiancee Nina Ansaroff are set to welcome a child later this year, and Nunes has nothing left to prove in the ring.

Her record includes first-round knockout victories over Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm, a stoppage of Raquel Pennington, a submission win over Miesha Tate, and decision victories against Germaine de Randamie and Valentina Shevchenko – the latter of whom she beat twice.

No one could forgive Nunes for calling time on her unparalleled career after her latest triumph, with few challenges visible on the horizon.

In the card’s co-main event, former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt beat Raphael Assuncao with a show-stopping buzzer-beater knockout at the end of the second round.

It was an essential win for ‘No Love’, who ended a three-fight skid of consecutive knockout losses to earn his first victory since beating Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight belt in 2016.

The result will propel Garbrandt back up the 135lbs division, in which there were other impressive moments in Las Vegas. Aljamain Sterling was clinical in submitting Cory Sandhagen early in the first round of their clash, surely establishing himself as No. 1 contender for the vacant strap, while ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley – a star in the making – floored Eddie Wineland for a first-round walk-off KO in the card’s curtain-raiser.

What’s the full card?

Main card:

Amanda Nunes (C) vs Felicia Spencer (women’s featherweight title)

Cody Garbrandt vs Raphael Assuncao (bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen (bantamweight)

Neil Magny vs Tony Martin (welterweight)

Sean O’Malley vs Eddie Wineland (bantamweight)

Prelims:

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper (featherweight)

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher (featherweight)

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo (middleweight)

