UFC officially cancels four more events due to coronavirus pandemic

All UFC events through mid-May have now been canceled. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC has officially pulled the plug on four more scheduled events due to the coronavirus, though another might still be in the works.

The cancellation of UFC Lincoln on April 25, UFC Oklahoma City on May 2, UFC 250 on May 9 and UFC San Diego on May 16 was announced by the UFC on Monday. Full refunds to at least the first two events will be given to fans who bought tickets.

The cancellations are somewhat surprising given how obstinate UFC president Dana White has been in trying to hold events despite the ongoing pandemic, attempting to move UFC 249 on April 18 to California tribal land in a circumvention of state mandates. The event was eventually postponed after broadcast partner ESPN stepped in.

White has also claimed he has secured a private island to hold events, but has yet to reveal where that island actually is.

Despite all those efforts, the UFC has not held an event since an event in Brazil on March 14. The last time a UFC fan was allowed into an event was March 7 at UFC 248.

UFC could still be trying to hold events

While another month’s worth of events has been called, that doesn’t quite mean the UFC will be holding no events in that span.

UFC 249 still remains a possibility, as White has said that he hopes to hold the event on May 9 in UFC 250’s place. After that, the executive said he hopes to hold weekly events going forward with precautions. So this could be more of a clearing of the previous schedule to set up new events rather than the UFC conceding the month.

Seven UFC events have been called off

The following UFC events have now been called off due to the coronavirus:

• UFC London on March 21

• UFC Columbus on March 28

• UFC Portland on April 11

• UFC Lincoln on April 25

• UFC Oklahoma City on May 2

• UFC 250 on May 9

• UFC San Diego on May 16

All future events remain up in the air after being indefinitely postponed alongside the UFC 249 postponement. That includes UFC 251 in Perth, Australia on June 6 and UFC 252 in Las Vegas on July 11.

Adding to the seriousness of the situation was UFC welterweight Lyman Good testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, which put a bit of a hole into the idea that fighters can be completely protected from both contracting the illness and spreading it to others.

Amanda Nunes has already pulled out of May 9 event

While the UFC is still trying to hold UFC 249 on May 9, one of its biggest names has already said she won’t be a part of it.

Double champion Amanda Nunes told CBS Sports earlier Monday that she is out:

"Actually, I'm not fighting May 9," Nunes said. "I'm going to fight, [but] I don't know yet. I don't think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June, [but] let's see what is going to happen. But I'm not fighting [May 9]."

