UFC 249 live stream: How to watch full Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card online

With all other professional American sports leagues on hold, we will all become MMA fans Saturday night when UFC 249 takes place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Inspite of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UFC owner Dana White has decided to proceed with all events.

Saturday's card will be highlighted by a main event that pits Tony Ferguson against Justin Gaethje in the Lightweight Interim Title fight.

Current Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was slated to take on Ferguson in the title bout, but he is unable to travel to the United States from Dagestan.

One fight has already been scrapped due to the coronavirus. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza tested positive for the virus Friday, so the UFC pulled him from the card. His match against Uriah Hall has been canceled.

"UFC's medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19," UFC said in statement, per ESPN.

Here's how you can watch UFC 249 main card live online and on TV:

When: Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. PT

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+ pay-per-view





