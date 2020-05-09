UFC 249 results: Gaethje-Ferguson fight card decisions, judges' scores

After two months without live-actIon sports because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, fans across the United States finally got their fix Saturday night with 11 fights at UFC 249.

After postponing the event in April, UFC president Dana White was able to move it to Jacksonville, Florida, with the interim lightweight championship fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje headlining the card. Defending champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had to withdraw because he couldn't travel to the event, and he had little to say after Gaethje won by fifth-round TKO.

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Here are the results for the entire card, including judges' scores and decisions:

EARLY PRELIMS

Light heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)

PRELIMS

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque def. Niko Price by TKO (Round 3, 3:37)

Women's strawweight bout: Carla Esparza def. Michelle Waterson by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinek def. Fabricio Werdum by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Welterweight bout: Anthony Pettis def. Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

MAIN CARD

Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar def. Jeremy Stephens by KO (Round 2, 2:49)

Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik by KO (Round 1, 0:20)

Bantamweight championship bout: Henry Cejudo def. Dominick Cruz by TKO (Round 2, 4:58)

Interim lightweight championship bout: Justin Gaethje def. Tony Ferguson by TKO (Round 5, 3:39)

