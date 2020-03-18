UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will not take place in New York

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson press conference

UFC president Dana White has been insistent that UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will move forward on April 18 as scheduled. He did recently however indicate that the event might be on the move, quite possibly to a location outside of the United States.

The reason for that move is that New York, per an ESPN report from Marc Raimondi, has informed the UFC that the event will not be allowed to take place in the state.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New York State Department of State on UFC 249:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY."

Earlier this week, White hinted at New York's decision by telling ESPN that he planned for UFC 249 to still happen, but that he might have to take it outside the United States to do so.

TRENDING > Is Justin Gaethje next fight for Conor McGregor?

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will happen, probably outside the United States