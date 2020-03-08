UFC 248: Adesanya-Romero, Zhang-Jedrzejczyk live results and updates

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Zhang Weili of China celebrates after her split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya didn’t have to fight Yoel Romero, but is risking his title for the glory of adding the former Olympian’s name to his résumé. Romero, 42, didn’t hesitate to accept the title fight despite losses in his last two outings and having gone without a win since knocking out former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in February of 2018.

The two finally meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole is cageside to bring you round-by-round updates and analysis. Just refresh this page for the latest news.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on what might go down as the best women’s fight in UFC history. Zhang retained her title via split decision after five rounds of absolute violence against the former champion.

UFC 248 main card (LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Round 1: Romero comes out with hands high and just stands there for 20-30 seconds in the center of the cage. Nothing happening for the first 90 seconds. Adesanya feinting but not throwing and Romero standing there with a high guard. Adesanya with a low kick. Adesanya misses a right but lands a kick. Overhand left by Yoel. Kick by Adesanya. Crowd is booing. Romero misses a high kick. Body kick by Romero and Adesanya backs away. Adesanya’s round, 10-9.

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47 x 2, 47-48)

Round 1: Fighters open by kicking quite a bit at each other and occasionally flicking the jab. Jedrzejczyk lands a good straight right about a minute into the fight. Jedrzejczyk gets the best of a flurry in the center. Zhang lands a right. Front kick by Jedrzejczyk just misses. Lead right by Zhang connects. Redness is coming up on Zhang’s face. Zhang stalking now. Good flurry and both land. Zhang with a right backs up Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk lands after the bell and the crowd boos. Jedrzejczyk’s round, 10-9.

Round 2: Right by Zhang at start of the round backs Jedrzejczyk up. Good combination by Zhang. Hard jab by Jedrzejczyk. They clinch against the cage 90 seconds into the round. Knee by Jedrzejczyk lands. Standing elbow from Zhang and they separate. Good right by Zhang and another one. Joanna may be hurt. Right by Joanna. They go down but pop up quickly. Zhang’s right eye is swelling. Body kick by Weili. Zhang’s round, 10-9.

Round 3: They open by circling each other, with both women firing out right hands that are short. Right by Jedrzejczyk lands. Each woman lands a right. Good left by Jedrzejczyk. Body kick by Jedrzejczyk backs Zhang up. Jedrzejczyk is now moving forward. Left hand by Jedrzejczyk. Zhang’s offense has been stifled so far, halfway through the round. Ninety seconds left in the round and Zhang hasn’t done a lot. Right by Zhang hurts Jedrzejczyk. Joanna having success as a southpaw though a hematoma has begun swelling on her forehead. Left by Jedrzejczyk snaps Zhang’s head. Zhang bleeding from the mouth. Jedrzejczyk’s round, 10-9.

Round 4: Body kick by Weili to open the round and then they flurry. Left hook by Zhang staggers Jedrzejczyk briefly. Another good left hook by Zhang. A left hook and a right by Zhang and a knee to the body from Jedrzejczyk. The faces of both women are heavily marked up. Crowd chanting for Joanna. Right by Zhang lands. A lead right snaps Jedrzejczyk’s head back. Crowd now chanting Zhang’s name. They clinch against the cage and maybe catch a breather from this torrid pace. A minute left in the round. They trade left hooks. Great right by Zhang. Zhang’s round, 10-9.

Round 5: Crowd roaring on its feet as the fifth begins. Fighters embrace before going back at it. Hard kick by Jedrzejczyk. Right by Zhang lands and Jedrzejczyk circles away. Good right by Jedrzejczyk but Zhang walks through it and lands one of her own. Right by Joanna hurts Weili. They trade in the center and both kind of stagger backward momentarily. Huge egg growing on Joanna’s forehead. Front kick by Jedrzejczyk. A minute left. Double jab from Zhang. Right by Zhang and a left elbow from Zhang. Crowd on its feet roaring as the fight ends. Zhang’s round, 10-9. - Kevin Iole

Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via KO at 1:00 of R2:

Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

UFC 248 prelims full results and highlights

Sean O’Malley def. José Alberto Quiñónez via TKO (punches) at 2:02 of R1:

Mark O. Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm triangle) at 2:57 of R1:

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:13 of R3:

UFC 248 early prelims full results

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of R1:

