UFC 248 first face-off: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero dance off

Following a highly entertaining press conference, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the man he will next defend his belt against, Yoel Romero, faced off for their first staredown since the fight was announced. The face-to-face meeting was no less entertaining... perhaps even more so.

Adesanya and Romero will headline UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas. There's is not the only title fight, however. UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will make the first defense of her belt in the UFC 248 co-main event, when she squares off with former 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

