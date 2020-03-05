UFC 248 face-offs: Dana White holds Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk apart

UFC 248 media day staredown - Weili vs Joanna

See the main event fighters stare each other down at the UFC 248 Face-Offs. Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and the rest of the fighters take the stage.

Jedrzejczyk, the former strawweight champion, got in Zhang's face, employing the mental warfare for which she has become so famous. Zhang, however, wasn't backing down, getting right back in Jedrzejczyk's face, as UFC president Dana White held them apart.

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 7, for full UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Live Results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line opposite longtime contender Yoel Romero, whil strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends her belt against former 115-pound queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.