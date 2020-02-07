UFC 247 weigh-in video: Jon Jones looks ripped on the scale

UFC 247 weigh-in Jon Jones

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped on the scale on Friday for his UFC 247 headlining bout opposite Dominick Reyes looking shredded.

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 8, in Houston, Texas.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results on Saturday, Feb. 8, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against undefeated rising star Dominick Reyes in the headliner. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.