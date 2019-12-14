UFC 247 Staredowns: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes UFC 247 staredown

Watch the first staredowns between the championship doubleheader fighters from UFC 247. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones squares off with Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event, while flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event on Feb. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

