UFC 247: Jones-Reyes, Shevechenko-Chookagian live results and updates
Two titles are on the line in Houston on Saturday and defending them are two of the most dominant champions the UFC has to offer.
Headlining the main card at the Toyota Center is the man many believe is the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon Jones (25-1). Challenging “Bones” for his light heavyweight title is undefeated Dominick Reyes (12-0) who is coming off a dominant first round knockout of Chris Weidman in October.
In the co-main event, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) faces No. 1 ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian (13-2) in the first UFC title fight of 2020. “Bullet” is on a four fight win streak since losing to Amanda Nunes via split decision at UFC 215 in September 2017.
UFC 247 fight card results
UFC 247 main card (LIVE now on ESPN+ PPV)
Jon Jones (25-1) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0)
Valentina Shevchenko (19-3) def. Katlyn Chookagian (13-3) via TKO at 1:03 R3:
Round 1: Shevchenko begins the fight with caution fighting from the outside. Chookagian eats a big spinning back fist. The champ continues searching for her range as Chookagian presses forward. Shevchenko lands a takedown with just about a minute left in the round and stays in top guard until landing a big elbow that opened up Chookagian’s forehead before the bell. 10-9 Shevchenko.
Round 2: Chookagian opens the round dripping blood from the cut on her forehead over her left eye which could eventually affect her vision. Shevchenko lands a spinning back kick to Chookagian’s body who can’t seem to find her range. Shevchenko lands a perfect wheel leg kick to Chookagian’s jaw, then takes her down moments later. 10-9 Shevchenko.
Round 3: Chookagian’s corner does a much better job managing the cut above her eye. Chookagian showing good pressure and landing kicks until Shevchenko takes her down and catches her in a mounted crucifix and grounds and pounds her to get the finish. The champ retains her title.
Justin Tafa (4-1) def. Juan Adams (5-3) via TKO (punches) at 1:59 of R1
Dan Ige (13-2) def. Mirsad Bektic (13-3) via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Derrick Lewis (23-7) def. Ilir Latifi (14-8) via unanimous decision (29-28)
UFC 247 prelims full results
Trevin Giles (12-2) def. James Krause (27-8) via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)
Lauren Murphy (12-4) def. Andrea Lee (11-4) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Kalinn Williams (9-1) def. Alex Morono (17-7) via KO (punches) at 0:27 of R1:
THAT'S WHY THEY CALL HIM KHAOS! 🔥@KhaosOXWilliams wasting NO TIME in his Octagon debut! 🐂#UFC247
📺 Watch LIVE on ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/wtsbZshXgu
— UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020
Mario Bautista(8-1) def. Miles Johns (10-1) via TKO (knee and punches) at 1:41 or R2
THAT'S IT! 🔥@Bautista_MMA finishes it with a knee to snap the unbeaten run of Johns! #UFC247
📺 Watch LIVE on ESPNews NOW! pic.twitter.com/LdSHXva19e
— UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020
UFC 247 early prelims full results
Journey Newson (9-2) def. Domingo Pilarte (8-3) via TKO at 0:38 of R1:
HOW 'BOUT THAT JOURNEY NEWSON?! 👊@NewsonJourney closing out the #UFC247 early prelims in style!
Get the E+ PPV ➡️ https://t.co/AjIbEjcpmG #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/v3LI1CdkOv
— UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020
Andre Ewell (16-6) def. Jonathan Martinez (11-3) via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Youseff Zalal (8-2) def. Austin Lingo (7-1) via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)
More from Yahoo Sports: