UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-in staredown: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes squared off for the final time before their fight at Friday's UFC 247 Ceremonial Weigh-in at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Jones vs. Reyes headlines the card, while UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Live Results on Saturday, Feb. 8, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against undefeated rising star Dominick Reyes in the headliner. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title when she meets Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC 247 co-main event.