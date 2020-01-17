UFC 246 weigh-in video: Conor McGregor and Cowboy Cerrone officially make weight

UFC 246 official weighin McGregor Cowboy split screen

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The UFC 246 fight card is set following Friday's official early weigh-in from Las Vegas.

Main eventers Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone have been fighting at lightweight most recently, so they weren't expected to have any issues making weight for their five-round welterweight main event and neither fighter did.

Cerrone weighed in right away, hitting the mark at 170 pounds, while McGregor waited until about 40 minutes into the proceedings. He also weighed 170 pounds on the nose.

McGregor has been out of the Octagon for more than a year. He hasn’t, however, been out of the public eye, having been involved in a few out of the cage conflicts that landed him in legal hot water.

He’s hoping to shift the public perception of him back onto his fighting when he faces Cerrone at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

McGregor last set foot in the cage in a losing effort against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. Having spent the entirety of 2019 on the sidelines, he intends for this bout with Cerrone to be the start of his 2020 season, in which he intends to fight at least three times.

Like McGregor, Cerrone is coming off of a loss in his last fight, actually his last two bouts ended in defeat, and looks to use McGregor’s star power as an assist to make a quick rebound into the upper echelon.

TRENDING > UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cowboy weigh-in results

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.