UFC 246 Post-Fight interview scrums: Conor McGregor, Dana White, Holly Holm, and more

UFC 246 Post-Fight Interviews

Conor McGregor stormed back into the Octagon at UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy on Saturday in Las Vegas. He dismantled Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone with a 40-second onslaught that put Cowboy down and out.

After the fight, McGregor, UFC president Dana White, UFC 246 co-main event winner Holly Holm, and several other fighters spoke to the media about UFC 246 and what's next.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Results

Main Card (10 pm ET PPV)

Conor McGregor def. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by TKO (punches) at 0:40, R1

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene by submission (armbar) at 4:38, R2

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:49, R1

Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso — CANCELLED

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis by submission (neck crank) at 1:46, R2

Prelims (8 pm ET on ESPN)

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast by TKO (punches) at 1:10, R1

Early Prelims (7 pm ET on ESPN+)