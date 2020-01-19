UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone recap video

UFC 246 McGregor vs Cowboy recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor returned after more than a year on the sidelines and he did so in style. The UFC's first dual-division champion became the promotion's first fighter to knock out an opponent in three different weight classes: featherweight, lightweight, and now, welterweight.

