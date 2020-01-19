UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone recap video

MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMA Weekly
UFC 246 McGregor vs Cowboy recap video
UFC 246 McGregor vs Cowboy recap video

See the highlights and recap from UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Conor McGregor returned after more than a year on the sidelines and he did so in style. The UFC's first dual-division champion became the promotion's first fighter to knock out an opponent in three different weight classes: featherweight, lightweight, and now, welterweight.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > UFC 246 fighter salaries: Conor McGregor towers over the event and the fighter payroll

 

What to Read Next