UFC 246: Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone weigh-in staredown video

Conor McGregor vs Cowboy Cerrone UFC 246 ceremonial staredown

The UFC's ceremonial weigh-ins are simply that... ceremonial. The fighters have already weighed in earlier in the day and etched the fight card as official. But still fans turn up in droves to get one last look at the fighters before they step into the Octagon on Fight Day.

Take one last look as Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone came face-to-face for the final time before they square off in Saturday's UFC 246 welterweight headliner.

Will McGregor be successful in his return after more than a year on the sidelines... a span filled with distractions. Or will Cowboy hand the Irishman the first back-to-back loss of his career?

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.