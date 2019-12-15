UFC 245 full results: Usman TKOs Covington, Volkanovski dethrones Holloway and Nunes retains

(R-L) Kamaru Usman punches Colby Covington in their UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Kamaru Usman rallied after losing the first two rounds to Colby Covington to defend his title with a fifth round TKO.

In the co-main event, Max Holloway couldn’t survive a furious and tactical attack by Alexander Volkanovski and lost his featherweight title after five rounds.

In the first title fight of the night, Amanda Nunes cruised to a one-sided win and retained her bantamweight title after five rounds of mostly ground action vs. Germaine de Randamie.

UFC 245 main card results

Kamaru Usman (c) def. Colby Covington via TKO at 4:10 of R5

Round 1: Covington started fast and kept up a good pace throughout. He landed more shots as well as the cleaner ones. He was able to get his left hand home regularly and he made Usman fight his pace. Covington’s round, 10-9.

Round 2: The pace again is a quick one. Covington is firing a lot but isn’t getting the left home as regularly. He’s forcing Usman to fight at a quick pace and Usman isn’t able to get fully untracked. There was a good exchange at the end in which each landed a right, but Usman’s was bigger. Covington’s round, 10-9.

Round 3: The pace has slowed and that favors USman. He’s able to land regularly to the body with punches and kicks. Colby’s punch output has slowed a lot. Covington pokes Usman in the eye and before the ref could get in to stop it, he hits Usman with a right. Usman’s round, 10-9.

Round 4: Covington told his corner after the third he thought he broke his jaw. He’s fighting at a slower pace and Usman is landing right hands to the head and to the body. Covington fires a big combination and Usman obliges. Usman’s round, 10-9.

Round 5: Covington comes out hard and quick and is landing combinations. He’s getting the better of Usman early. Usman begins to push back with about two minutes left and is landing rights to the head. In the final minute, a huge right by Usman drops Covington. He’s up briefly and gets dropped again. Fight is stopped. Usman is the TKO winner.

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia celebrates his win in the octagon during the UFC 245 event at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Round 1: The round is mostly a feeling out process by both guys. Holloway is flicking a jab and circle. Volkanovski is firing kicks, which are landing. Neither lands a huge shot. Volkanovski’s round, 10-9.

Round 2: The second round finds both men fighting to get at the right distance to be able to create openings. Volkanovski’s kicks are reddening Holloway’s legs and eventually he switches to a southpaw stance to protect his left leg. Holloway lands a lot of shots in the second half, but nothing hard. Holloway’s round, 10-9.

Round 3: The battle remains tactical and neither man is able to open up. The leg kicks are having an impact and Holloway is getting damage to both legs. But Holloway is landing jabs and an occasional left to the face and it’s swelling Volkanovski’s face up. Volkanovski’s round, 10-9.

Round 4: The fourth is very similar. Volkanovski is landing some hard jabs and connects with a good right. Holloway is switching stances and landing out of each. Good round, close. Volkanovski’s round, 10-9.

Round 5: The action opens a bit in the fifth. Holloway managed to get into a better distance and is landing combinations to the head. Holloway also kicks to the body and lands there several times. Volkanovski kept coming and landed a huge elbow to the head late. He also landed a number of right hands and never stopped kicking. Holloway’s round, 10-9.

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Round 1: Nunes fought the bout like it was the second round of their 2013 match. She took de Randamie down twice and pummeled her on the ground. Nunes scored at will and had a guillotine and an arm triangle. At this pace, it’s not going to last much longer. 10-8 Nunes.

Round 2: De Randamie recovered well and comes out throwing strikes. She is controlling the round with her striking and partially lands a kick to the head that bothers Nunes. She also lands a couple of knees. Nunes resorts to takedowns and gets in some ground-and-pound. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 3: De Randamie is having success again on the feet and so Nunes, who looks gassed at the start of the round, decides to wrestle. She takes de Randamie down and keeps her there for much of the second half of the round. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 4: The fourth turns into yet another exhibition of Nunes’ wrestling. She keeps GDR on her back most of the way but de Randamie almost gets a triangle. But GDR didn’t have much other offense, but Nunes is gassed by the bell. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 5: Nunes takes de Randamie down to start the round and then basically holds her there. She didn’t do much on the ground and she never really went for a submission. 10-9 Nunes.

Marlon Moraes def. José Aldo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via KO (head kick) at 0:43 of R3

UFC 245 prelims full results

Geoff Neal def. Mike Perry via TKO at 1:30 of R1

Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via KO at 4:51 of R1:

OHHHHHHH! 😱



Picture perfect left hook from @IreneAldana_! #UFC245



📺 Watch LIVE on ESPN 2 NOW! pic.twitter.com/bcp4I5x7Vu — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via KO (strikes) at 4:55 of R2:

Returning in style! 👊



After two years out, @IAmTheImmortal is back in a BIG way! #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/5K74a1Daks — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2019

UFC 245 early prelims full results

Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (strikes) at 4:34 of R1:

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araújo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via KO (punches) at 3:17 of R1:

