UFC 241 Post-Fight Press Conference: Dana White (Complete)

MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMA Weekly
Dana White UFC 241 press conference
Dana White UFC 241 press conference

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

UFC 241 was a big night for the company president Dana White. The event not only sold out the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., but many of the fighters and fights delivered in a big way. 

Chief among this week's success stories was the return of Nate Diaz, whom White talked about at length at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Nate Diaz next (video)

Hear everything Dana White had to say at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference.

What to Read Next