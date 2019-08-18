UFC 241: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic, Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis results

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (22-1) steps into the Octagon perhaps for the last time to defend his belt against former champ Stipe Miocic (18-3) on Saturday at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California. The first time the two rivals faced off, Cormier knocked out Miocic at 4:33 of Round 1 with a short right hand at UFC 226.

In the heavily anticipated co-main event, Nate Diaz (19-11) makes his return to fighting after a nearly three year hiatus to take on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (22-8). Diaz is coming off a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 while Pettis is fresh off a stunning knockout of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in March.

Read the latest results below:

LIVE: UFC 241 main card (PPV)

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Derek Brunson def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Undercard results

Khama Worthy def. Devonte Smith via TKO at 4:15 of R1:

Cory Sandhagen def. Raphael Assuncao via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Drakkar Klose def. Christos Giagos via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Casey Kenney def. Manny Bermudez via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Hannah Cifers def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27 x 2)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Brandon Davis via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Sabina Mazo def. Shana Dobson via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25 x 2)

UFC 241: Live updates