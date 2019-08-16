UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 main card weigh-in face-off videos

MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMA Weekly
Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic UFC 241 weigh-in face-off
Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic UFC 241 weigh-in face-off

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 241 weigh-ins: Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Watch as the UFC 241 featured fighters face off at Friday's ceremonial weigh-in in Anaheim, Calif. 

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defends against Stipe Miocic, the man he took the belt from, in the UFC 241 main event on Saturday.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov: Conor McGregor should be arrested for pub punch

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 weigh-in results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

  • Daniel Cormier (c)(236.5) vs. Stipe Miocic (230.5)*

  • Nate Diaz (170) vs. Anthony Pettis (169.5)

  • Yoel Romero (184.5) vs. Paulo Costa (186)

  • Gabriel Benítez (146) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

  • Devonte Smith (156) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

  • Raphael Assunção (136) vs. Cory Sandhagen (136)

  • Manny Bermudez (140) vs. Casey Kenney (139)

  • Drakkar Close (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Jodie Esquibel (116)

  • Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Brandon Davis (136)

  • Sabina Mazo (126) vs. Shana Dobson (124.5)

*UFC Heavyweight Championship

What to Read Next