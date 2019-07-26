UFC 240 loses preliminary bout to failed drug test

Giacomo Lemos

UFC 240 has lost a preliminary bout with less than 48 hours to go until fight time because of a failed drug test.

UFC officials late Thursday confirmed an initial report by MMAJunkie that Giacomo Lemos failed a drug test, forcing the cancellation of his UFC 240 Early Prelim bout with Tanner Boser.

The substance for which Lemos tested positive has yet to be publicly identified.

Both fighters were slated to make their Octagon debuts at UFC 240.

Lemos has a 6-0 record, having fought across Brazil and South Korea, while Boser is 15-6-1, fighting primarily across Canada.

UFC 240 is expected to move forward with 11 bouts, pending the outcome of Friday's weigh-in, with featherweight champion Max Holloway putting his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar. Cris Cyborg enters the final fight of her UFC contract by facing Felicia Spencer in the UFC 240 co-main event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.