UFC 239, Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos: What time will the fight start, what TV channel is it on and what are the latest odds?

Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos is the night's main event - Zuffa LLC

What is it?

It is UFC 239 as Jon Jones faces Brazilian challenger Thiago Santos in the night's main battle for the belt. Amanda Nunes also comes up against Holly Holm.

When is it?

The fights begin in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time, so that's July 7.

Where is it?

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What time will the fight start?

Around 3am BST, but make sure to follow our live blog from 2am BST.

How can I watch it?

The night's (and morning's) action will be live on pay-per-view television on BT Box Office for the price of £19.95.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return on fight night when our very own correspondent Gareth A Davies will be live blogging from Octagonside in Vegas.

What is the main event at UFC 239?

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to stay undefeated since his recent return to the octagon against Brazilian knockout artist and no.2 ranked contender Thiago Santos.

Jon Jones in action against Daniel Cormier Credit: AP

What kind of fighter is Jon Jones?

Jon Jones (24-1 1 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico) returns to the T-Mobile Arena for the second time in 2019 looking to further extend his record most wins in UFC light heavyweight history. Jones is the UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He has 16 wins via stoppage (10 KOs, 6 submissions). He was the youngest athlete in history to win a UFC championship (age 23)

He is 15-0-1 in his last 16 fights, has 8 post-fight bonuses in his career, and holds notable wins over Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans and Shogun Rua.

What kind of fighter is Thiago Santos?

Thiago Santos (21-6, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) aims to remain undefeated at light heavyweight when he attempts to be the first man to dethrone the champion Jon Jones. He is No. 2-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender, has 15 wins via knockout, 5 first round finishes and seven post-fight bonuses in his career. He holds notable wins over Jan Blachowicz, Jimi Manuwa, Anthony Smith and Eryk Anders.

What is the co-main event?

There is legacy on the line for two female fighters: UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes drops back down in weight to defend her title against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Amanda Nunes

17-4, fighting out of Miami, Florida. Nunes is on the hunt for the last remaining former women’s bantamweight champion that she is yet to beat to cement her legacy as one of the best female fighters in history. Nunes is the UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion, the No. 1-ranked female pound-for-pound fighter in the world and has 15 of 17 wins via finish (12 KO, 3 submission) and is a dangerous attacking fighter with seven first-round finishes. Nunes is the first female in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously. Holds notable wins over former champions Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, as well as current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (twice).

Amanda Nunes (left) Credit: Zuffa LLC

Holly Holm

12-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Holm intends to regain her bantamweight title with another spectacular upset victory when she battles dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes. Holm is the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender, has 8 wins via KO, and is a former multiple-time boxing and kickboxing champion. Holm received the 2015 KO of the Year and Upset of the Year for her victory over Ronda Rousey in Australia.

What else is on the card?

Top welterweight contenders clash: no. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal looks to earn his first shot at UFC gold by being the only man in history to defeat no. 5 ranked contender Ben Askren.

Jorge Masvidal

33-13, fighting out of Miami, Florida. Masvidal intends to add another impressive victory to his resume following his Fight and Performance of the Night bonus-earning performance against top contender, Darren Till. 4 of his last 5 wins have come via KO

Ben Askren

19-0 1 NC, fighting out of Delafield, Wisconsin. Askren brings his personality back to Las Vegas as he hopes to secure his second UFC victory and remain undefeated following his win over former UFC champion Robbie Lawler. The 2008 US Olympic wrestling team member, 2x NCAA wrestling champion, 4x All-American has 10 first-round finishes.

And finally...

Jan Blachowicz (23-8, fighting out of Warsaw, Poland) the No. 6-ranked UFC light heavyweight contender faces veteran Luke Rockhold (16-4, fighting out of Santa Cruz, California) returns to the Octagon for the first time in over a year looking to make an immediate impact in the light heavyweight rankings. Rockhold is a former UFC middleweight champion and current No.3-ranked middleweight contender.

Other bouts on the card include:

Former Royal Marine Jack Marshman (23-8, fighting out of Abertillery, South Wales) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (9-0, fighting out Glendale, CA) in a middleweight bout.

What are the odds in the main event?