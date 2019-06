UFC 239 face-offs: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm, Sanchez vs. Chiesa, and more (video)

Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm UFC 239 media day faceoffs

The stars of UFC 239 faced off after a media day in Los Angeles on Monday including Jon Jones, Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes, and Holly Holm. UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos takes place on July 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title fights.

Tune in Saturday, July 6, to MMAWeekly.com, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results.